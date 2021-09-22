CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September 14 Faculty Senate Meeting

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 14, the Faculty Senate held their first meeting of the semester. Once Chair Barb Barnet began the meeting, she handed the floor over to Provost Tammy Evetovich. Evetovich reminded the members of the Faculty Senate about the upcoming visits from the Higher Learning Commission on Sept. 20 and 21. She also gave a reminder that Anny Morrobel-Sosa, the Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, will be making a visit to campus.

