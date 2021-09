The JV volleyball team traveled to Covenant Christian for a Tri match Tuesday night. The ladies went 1-1 on the night losing to the host Chargers 11-25 and 14-25. Then they rebounded to beat our rival the Sparta Spartans in two games 25-21 and 25-14. The Eagles then hosted the Holton Red Devils Wednesday night in a conference match. The ladies really dominated behind the service line and won all three games. Irelyn Sullivan led all servers with 14 points and 8 aces, Cailynn Hartzell had 13 points and 4 aces and Jessica Badalmenti had 12 points and 2 aces. Denyle Bonter and Cailynn Hartzell both had 4 kills and Irelyn Sullivan distributed the offense and had 6 assists. The team travels to Covenant Christian again Saturday for an invitational starting at 8:30am.

SPARTA, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO