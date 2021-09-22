CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

September 20 Academic Staff Senate Meeting

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few years, enrollment has been declining at UW-Platteville. As such, there is a structural deficit in the university budget. The main goal of this fiscal year is to determine why UWP keeps under-spending and what is preventing UWP from having an adequate and realistic budget plan. UWP is hesitant on hiring new staff, as retaining said staff can be an issue. When questioned if layoffs were on the horizon — as staff has decreased when compared to previous years — Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services, Paige Smith, admitted that in order to “right-size our budget in the next five years, it would require between 170 to 300 employee reductions.”

