Broussard, LA

McAlister’s Deli Coming Soon To Broussard, LA

By The DL Guy
Developing Lafayette
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new McAlister’s Deli is coming soon to Broussard, LA at 205 St. Nazaire Road, next door to the recently constructed Burger King. Well-known for their bold, delicious tea, McAlister’s Deli serves up a variety of deli-style dishes like sandwiches, soups, and potatoes. According to public documents, this new McAlister’s...

Aldi Lafayette Construction At Ambassador & Kaliste Saloom

Construction is in full swing at Lafayette’s first Aldi location, located at 4516 Ambassador Caffery in a former Winn Dixie space next to Club 4 Fitness. Chances are that you have not seen this construction because honestly, we just noticed it this past weekend. It appears that the construction has been happening for about a month or so now. We originally wrote about Aldi coming to Lafayette a few months ago, see link (here). We received an overwhelming response to the coming of this popular store and feel that it’s only suitable to update you guys that this thing is happening!
LAFAYETTE, LA
ULTA Beauty Of Lafayette To Relocate Inside Of The Former J. Crew Factory Store Next To Whole Foods Next Year

For longer than we care to talk about, we’ve followed construction at the former J. Crew Factory store next to Whole Foods at 4243 Ambassador Caffery. Oh what the hey, let’s talk about it! In late Spring of this year, we began to receive inquiries that construction had started on the former J. Crew store with some saying that they heard it could be ULTA Beauty. Taking that information, we checked public records and came up with no obvious details. The next logical step was to make the call to ULTA across Ambassador next to Kohl’s to see if they would give me the answer we needed. We give them a call and they politely told us that “No”, they are not moving. We had no choice but to believe them at that time. So we decided to call DSW, which is also next door, just to see if it could be them moving there instead as that was also a rumor. We got connected with someone at DSW in Lafayette and asked them the same thing, “Are you guys relocating across the street?” We were immediately told “NO!” in a hasty response and then heard a loud “click” as the associate hangs up on me. Well, that was weird, but whatever. So we wait a little longer, all the while we are still scouting the construction site taking photos as seen below, hoping for an answer. Then one day, these bright orange awnings go up and it was obvious then to us that this is indeed ULTA. We decided to call ULTA again, and this time the kind associate said “Yes, we are moving.” We were told that it would not be until next year to not interfere with Holiday sales.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Hub City Fitness Is Expanding Into The Former Fred’s On Congress Street

Youngsville’s Hub City Fitness is expanding with Hub City Fitness Elite, coming soon in the former Fred’s location at 2490 W Congress Street. The new 24-hour, 18,000 square foot Hub City Fitness location will be called Hub City Fitness Elite and will feature the largest plate-loaded Arsenal Strength/M1 training facility in Louisiana. It will also feature a full line of Matrix cardio & selectorized equipment, a personal training area with turf, and other personal training equipment.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
