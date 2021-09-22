RC Elevates Winfield

Austin Carson • Winfield football Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball Mia Rallo • St. Joseph’s golf Brent Wuebbels • Highland football Ava Roth • Jefferson volleyball. A 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior wide receiver and defensive back, Carson caught five passes, four of which went for touchdowns, for 197 yards and returned an interception for a TD in a 50-0 win over St. Charles West in a GAC North game. He hauled in touchdown passes of 36, 60, 83 and 17 yards sandwiched around a 38-yard pick six. For the season, Carson has caught 14 passes for 369 yards (26.4 yards per catch) and five TDs and has made 16 tackles and one interception. Last season, he was named first-team all-conference and first-team all-district as a defensive back. Carson also plays basketball and placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at last spring’s Class 3 state track and field meet.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO