Heritage and Rustburg, originally scheduled to play Saturday afternoon, have moved their game to Monday. The Week 5 game will be played at 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. Rustburg (2-1) was supposed to play Liberty Christian (3-0) earlier this week, but that game has been moved to Oct. 1. The Pioneers (3-1) had previously moved their game against Rustburg to Saturday in order to stay on a consistent schedule after Lynchburg City Schools decided the annual Jug Bowl game against E.C. Glass would be played on a Saturday afternoon. Heritage won that thriller 49-42.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO