PAYDAY 2 City of Gold Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 3 Now Available

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday PAYDAY 2 is adding new premium content with the Jiu Feng DLC pack. Adding new weapons and cosmetics along with some free content to boost. Káng Arms Model 54 Pistol (with akimbo option) Each of the three weapons comes with several mods that allow players to customize and enhance...

futuregamereleases.com

Ram Pressure is now available on Steam

XCOM-inspired turn-based RAM Pressure, the story-driven and online multiplayer PvP/PvE game developed by GDT (ARENA Online) and QuadCom Interactive – is now available on Steam as a full release!. Inspired by the classic XCOM, RAM Pressure merges third-person, turn-based combat with a deeply satisfying sci-fi narrative setting, unlike XCOM, PvP...
nintendosoup.com

Metal Slug 1st & 2nd Mission Double Pack Now Available On Switch eShop

Switch owners can now enjoy a two-in-one bundle of portable Metal Slug action on the go!. SNK has released Metal Slug 1st & 2nd Mission Double Pack – a new bundle that includes both both METAL SLUG: 1ST MISSION and METAL SLUG: 2ND MISSION for $14.99 USD on the Switch eShop. Originally appearing on the NeoGeo Pocket Color, these two classics remix the Metal Slug formula with life bars while retaining the series’ timeless gameplay!
purexbox.com

Two More Of September 2021's Xbox Games With Gold Are Now Available

You can now begin downloading the second batch of September 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold titles (one day early!), which are the Xbox One game Mulaka and Xbox 360 game Samurai Shodown II. Both titles are available right now from the Microsoft Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace (links at the bottom of the page).
thexboxhub.com

Chemical Reaction: Pro Pack Now Available for Call of Duty

The latest DLC for use in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has clearly taken its inspiration from Batman’s rogue gallery, as the new Chemical Reaction: Pro Pack is now available. Not one to call it complete plagiarism, but there is something awfully...
thexboxhub.com

The Murder Diaries are now available on Xbox

EpiXR Games are beginning to make a bit of a name for themselves. With the Aery series in their back catalogue, and Life of Fly kicking around alongside it, they know how to make a pretty relaxing, pretty chilled affair. So we’re not really sure what they are up to with Murder Diaries.
GIZORAMA

Boulder Dash Deluxe Available Now

The year is 1984 and no one’s heard of a pair of Italian plumbers who eat magic mushrooms and go down sewers pipes in an attempt to save a damsel in distress. People have, though, been playing a boulder-based 2D puzzle-maze game on their brand new Atari system with its impressive 8-bit graphics.
gamefreaks365.com

Crysis Remastered is now available on Steam

Players who have the original Crysis game in their Steam library can get their hands on the remastered game today with a 50% discount!. Crytek announced today that the remake of their iconic FPS shooter, Crysis, has arrived at Steam today. Crysis Remastered contains the original renowned shooter’s action-packed, single-player, sandbox gameplay, updated with remastered visuals, high-quality textures, better art assets, and more.
totalgamingnetwork.com

SkateBIRD is Now Available

It's not difficult: Skateboard + Bird = SkateBIRD. The Glass Bottom Games team just released SkateBIRD to the world for those on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, and PC via Steam and Itch.io. For those of you who don't really know what this game is, it's pretty simple: You're a skateboarding bird. That's pretty much it.
hardcoregamer.com

Mochi Bundle Now Available on Fanatical

A newly-named bundle has hit Fanatical called the mochi bundle, with a wide variety of games offered up. There are several tiers available, with $1 getting you Nusakana, The Sacred Tears TRUE, and AI DOL. Spending $3 more and going to $3.99 nets you Giga Wrecker, The Letter, and Panty Party. So you’ve got a mix of horror, visual novels, and fanservice so far. Giga Wrecker is a fantastic side-scroller and one of the most vibrant in its genre and is the best overall game offered up to this point. Going beyond that and spending $9.79 gets you all of those games alongside Harvest Moon Light of Hope SE and a slew of DLC. The modern-day Harvest Moon games don’t go on massive sales all that often – making this a very inexpensive way to jump back into that series or just pick up an entry that you haven’t played yet.
nichegamer.com

Beaver City Builder Timberborn is Now Available via Early Access

Indie developer Mechanistry has announced Timberborn is now available for PC and Mac via Early Access, via Steam. While Timberborn is now available, the game is in an early access state as the developer rolls out new content updates. Here’s a rundown of what to expect for the early access version:
noobfeed.com

Song of Iron Update 1.0.7.5 Now Live

Song of Iron has a new patch available now. Making each bar easy to read, fixing bugs, and climbing is smoother. This one is focused on cleaning up a bit of the games chunkiness and improving some of the readability. #xbox #indiegame #solodev pic.twitter.com/OPh6zOn1Ua. — Joe????Song of Iron (@SongofIron) September...
noobfeed.com

Metroid Dread 8th Report Details Planet ZDR

It's kinda strange seeing Nintendo talk about so much considering the company gone years without mention Samus and even missing her birthday on several occasions. Regardless, Metroid Dread is almost here and we have another report to get fans excited for the upcoming title from Mercury Steam. This time detailing Planet ZDR.
noobfeed.com

Jaws of Extinction Hits Epic Games Store and Steam Early Access

The open-world survival horror game Jaws of Extinction just entered early access with its 2.0 update. The 2.0 update brings a huge performance update, which has been highly demanded by players due to poor performance issues. The updated features include:. A modular base-building system that allows players to construct settlements.
noobfeed.com

Chorus Launching This December

Chorus is highly anticipated by many space shooter fans and now the game has a release. It'll finally release this December 3rd. To celebrate the release date a new trailer was released. This time not only focusing on gameplay but all the information you'll need such as traveling through the galaxy, gaining new allies, and choosing your ship's parts by collecting gear from dangerous dungeons. All in your fight against the Circle.
noobfeed.com

Eximius: Seize the Frontline Second Season 2 Nemesis Now Available

Eximius: Seize the Frontline's second season Nemesis is now available, adding new weapons, Recon grenades, new vehicle upgrades, and more. The Nemesis season introduces numerous features and equipment including:. 12 new weapon packages. Meta-changing map rebalances. Recon grenades. New vehicle upgrade abilities. Additional cosmetic packages, including victory poses, Battlesuit customizations,...
NME

‘Minecraft Dungeons’ is now available on Steam

Minecraft Dungeons is no longer a Microsoft Store exclusive, meaning it is now available on Steam. A mixture of Diablo meets everyone’s favourite sandbox game, Minecraft, the action RPG has benefited substantially from a steady stream of DLC (downloadable content) since its release in May 2020 and the Steam version provides exactly that.
gamefreaks365.com

Chessplosion is available now on Steam

Chessplosion is an explosive take on the classic strategy table game. It is now available on PC via Steam. Chessplosion, the next project from solo indie developer CT Matthews, was released today. Chessplosion is an arcade action puzzle game in which you drop chess piece-shaped bombs to trigger chain reactions and trap opponents; it’s a great mix of chess and Bomberman.
noobfeed.com

Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow

Nintendo has another Nintendo Direct set for tomorrow, with a 40-minute presentation set for 3 PM PT. Nintendo confirmed the presentation will highlight all the games releasing this Winter 2021. So expect Metroid Dread to be present and perhaps a new gameplay trailer. As for those hoping for Metroid Prime...
noobfeed.com

Subdivision Infinity DX Blasts onto PlayStation 5 Today

Nintendo may not be giving fans of Star Fox a new entry but indie developers are hard at work providing space shooters for gamers. With Mistfly Games and Blowfish Studios releasing Subdivision Infinity DX. As Sgt. Jed Riddle you'll need to uncover the secrets of a ruthless collective of extraterrestrial...
gamefreaks365.com

Embr is now available on PC and consoles

Embr is now fully launched almost two year after its Early Access debut. We have already talked before about Curve Digital’s manic multiplayer firefighting sim. It’s a game that twisted a little the idea of a firefighter simulator with fun, chaotic gameplay that made a lot of fans in its Steam Early Access period. Now, almost 2 years later, Curve Digital and Muse Games announced today that Embr, is now fully launched in PC and consoles.
