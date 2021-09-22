The NLCRPD Presents Scenes From The Recent East Petersburg Days Community Celebration

The NLCRPD participated in the recent East Petersburg Day events that kicked off on Thursday, September 16, with a community carnival. Saturday the 18th, featured FIREWORKS to end the evening. On Saturday morning the East Petersburg Day 5K and Kids Fun Run started the festivities and celebration of the community. The annual East Petersburg Day Parade followed the 5K at 10 am and lead families, friends, and neighbors to East Petersburg Community Park for an amazing day filled with live music, jugglers, rides, games, and food!