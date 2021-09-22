CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

Kean Stage returns to live performances with Black Violin

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(UNION, NJ) -- Wil B. and Kev Marcus started out covering hip-hop songs on their violins and soon realized they had something that audiences had never heard before. Their unique blend of classical, hip-hop, jazz, R&B and reggae is often described as ''classical boom." See for yourself when the classical/hip-hop crossover superstars behind Black Violin open Kean Stage’s 12th season on Friday, September 24 at 7:30pm in the Wilkins Theatre.

