The Plane Effect made by Studio Kiku and published by PQube follows an office worker on his way home to reunite with his wife and daughter; the latter whom loves making paper planes. However, as the man looks out a window, an ominous red entity appears in the sky. The game quickly hints that this may be a cosmic horror, dystopian world, glitched simulation, hallucination, or nightmare. But, with the absence of narrative text and very little spoken dialogue it is left to the player to decide what is happening.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO