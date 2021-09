Star Rover is an affordable, easy-to-use stargazing app; however, its database is and functionality are limited compared to its competitors. What better way to spend the evening than wowing your nearest and dearest with your astronomical knowledge? If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the wonders of the night sky, then the right star map app will turn your phone into a palm-held planetarium. We’ve come a long way from the first star map, which was of the Orion constellation, hand-carved into the tusk of a mammoth, around 32,000 years ago.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO