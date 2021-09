In memory of Marjorie L. Langston. June 4, 1930 - September 22, 2017. Sister Marge, It’s been four long years since you’ve been gone. We wish you were here so we could talk to you and tell you thanks for all you did for us. We love and miss you so much! You’re always in our thoughts and prayers.

OBITUARIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO