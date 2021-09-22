CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral Services for Dennis Wiese, age 69

Cover picture for the articleDennis K. Wiese, 69, of Grand Island, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Chapman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at giallfaiths.com.

