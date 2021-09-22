Funeral Services for Dennis Wiese, age 69

Dennis K. Wiese, 69, of Grand Island, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Chapman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at giallfaiths.com.