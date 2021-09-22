CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jerry Jones 7th former Razorback to enter Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame

wholehogsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner who played college football at Arkansas, will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame on Oct. 5. Jones, an offensive guard, played in the Cotton Bowl as a senior on New Year’s Day 1965, when the Razorbacks defeated Nebraska 10-7 to cap an undefeated season. Jones was on the field for Arkansas' 80-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that sealed the win.

www.wholehogsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Corner

The Dallas Cowboys defense has given up a ton of yardage over the first two weeks this season. With more options needed at cornerback, the Cowboys are adding a veteran to their ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Holton Hill to their practice...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Snyder
Person
Houston Nutt
Person
Dexter Mccluster
Person
Frank Broyles
Person
Jerry Hall
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Cowboys Trade Rumors: Star Defender Named Potential Target

The Dallas Cowboys have freed up some salary cap space heading into the 2021 regular season. Earlier this week, the Cowboys were able to restructure the contract of superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas turned some of Elliott’s 2021 contract into a signing bonus. It’s possible that the Cowboys will...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#American Football#Cowboys#Ole Miss#Kansas State#Boston College#Notre Dame
wholehogsports.com

Johnson thriving as Arkansas' big back

( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks ) Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson carries the ball during a game against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville. Arkansas sophomore running back Dominique Johnson has scored a touchdown in each of Arkansas’ first three games and hopes to extend that streak...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
audacy.com

Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles; honoring Cowboys Hall of Famers

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined the K&C Masterpiece Friday ahead of his team's matchup with the Eagles on Monday Night Football, the Pro Football Hall of Famers they'll honor at halftime, and much more. Watch the video above or listen to the entire interview below.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy