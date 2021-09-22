Jerry Jones 7th former Razorback to enter Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE — Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner who played college football at Arkansas, will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame on Oct. 5. Jones, an offensive guard, played in the Cotton Bowl as a senior on New Year’s Day 1965, when the Razorbacks defeated Nebraska 10-7 to cap an undefeated season. Jones was on the field for Arkansas' 80-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that sealed the win.