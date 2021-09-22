Meghan Simone: Planners are being tricked as new hotel looks like wedding venue

The Intervale Viewpoint hotel project smells like a wedding venue to me. The Town of Conway is literally having the veil pulled over their eyes. As a native and current full-time resident of Intervale and with 20+ years in the wedding industry, I say this with confidence. Weddings require outside vendors who are not employees of the hotel: florists, photographers, videographers, hair and makeup artists, photo booth operators, desert service, ceremony officiants and musicians, DJ’s or live bands, catering and bar staff, speciality vendors like late night food trucks, cigar rollers, etc all need access to the property and parking.