CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

How Food Delivery Is Affecting Restaurants

By Harrison Zuritsky
hhsbanner.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood delivery has taken the world by storm. Due to Covid-19, more people are eating at home rather than going out to restaurants. Food delivery has become a booming success that can be attributed to the inconvenience and danger of traveling to a restaurant to eat when one can save time, and even money, by staying home. However, as a result of the recent influx in popularity, the industry has both taken a toll on the restaurant industry and had a dramatic impact on the food industry as a whole.

hhsbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices

With an increased reopening of the economy comes an increase in eating out at restaurants and fast-food chains. Consumers might feel some changes in their wallets, however, as consumer prices jumped 0.6% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. The annual inflation rate is now up to 5%, and food prices for food eaten away from home has jumped 4% compared with one year ago. This is the largest 12-month increase since October 2008, right before the Great Recession.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Food Delivery Apps Are Suing NYC and Other Cities

These days, food delivery apps have more suits than Barney Stinson. DoorDash sued New York City yesterday over a law that would make the delivery app share customer data—including names, emails, phone numbers, and delivery addresses—with the restaurants fulfilling its orders. And that’s the second time DoorDash sued NYC...this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Food Industry#Whole Foods#Economy#Food Drink#Parkway
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

How Restaurant Owners Can Leverage POS Technology To Help Offset Rising Food Costs

Across the country, prices for food are reaching all-time highs as inflation picks up and COVID-19 restrictions loosen, driving more consumers to resume dining, shopping and traveling. Food costs have climbed 0.8 percent in July 2021, its largest monthly increase since February 1981, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wholesale costs for meat and poultry have also skyrocketed more than 20 percent since the start of the year, separate government data shows, while U.S. producer prices for processed poultry in May hit a record high.
FOOD & DRINKS
Times Union

Bite-Sized: News about restaurants and food

Almost six years after the Oklahoma-based chain Jimmy’s Egg opened its first Capital Region location, in Clifton Park, a second is serving, in a strip plaza at 1800 Western Ave., in Guilderland. Items from the breakfast and lunch menus are available at all times. Fun fact: Jimmy’s Egg serves 7.5...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Robots could be food delivery’s best hope

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. A look at Dan Cathy’s incredible tenure at Chick-fil-A The chain’s soon-to-be-former CEO stumbled into a gay marriage controversy that sticks with the chain to this day, but RB’s The Bottom Line says its devotion to culture and service has been the key to its remarkable growth.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TrendHunter.com

Autonomous Food Delivery Services

Walmart has partnered with Argo AI and Ford to bring a new autonomous delivery system to its Austin, Miami, and Washington D.C customer base. This service will make Walmart deliveries more convenient and swiftly executed. Customers can now place their orders for groceries and other items online, which will then be routed and scheduled using Argo's cloud-based infrastructure. Once scheduled, the company will use Ford vehicles integrated with Argo's AI self-driving technology to deliver the items autonomously. Argo AI CEO Bryan Salesky explains that this partnership with Walmart aims to explore the potential of autonomous deliveries at large-scale demands.
FOOD & DRINKS
ocala-news.com

Ocala Art and Food Festival to highlight local restaurants

A new art and food festival will highlight local restaurants and raise funds for two local nonprofits. The Ocala Art and Food Festival will take place on Saturday, October 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Magnolia Art Xchange, which is located at 531 NE 1st Avenue. Hosted...
OCALA, FL
blueinkreview.com

Delivering the Digital Restaurant: Your Roadmap to the Future of Food

The future of restaurants is digital, a change started long before the Covid-19 pandemic, argue Kitchen United executives Meredith Sandland and Carl Orsbourn in this snappy, convincing roadmap to the ways meals will reach customers in the coming years. Fronted by quotes from such luminaries as Danny Meyer (founder of...
RESTAURANTS
Cleveland Scene

Food Delivery App DoorDash Expands Alcohol Delivery Services to Ohio Residents

Food delivery giant DoorDash yesterday announced expanded beer, wine and spirit delivery services across 20 states, including Ohio. Customers can now toggle to a new alcohol tab of the DoorDash app to order boozy drinks from restaurants, grocery stores, local retailers and convenience stores. The expansion comes after a successful...
OHIO STATE
TrendHunter.com

Restaurant-Grade Packaged Foods

Since it was opened in 2004, Momofuku Noodle Bar has gone on to launch several locations, its own cookbook, magazine and a line of packaged food products for at-home cooks. The packaging labels by the brand pay tribute to professional kitchens, specifically the way products are clearly labeled for use in kitchens, walk-in units and pantries.
FOOD & DRINKS
WFMJ.com

Liquor shortage affecting stores and restaurants

The pandemic is affecting how customers and valley businesses are getting their top-shelf liquor and beer. If you're looking to enjoy your favorite top-shelf beverage you might be out of luck, shelves are becoming bare of certain brands in many stores across our region, the state, and country. From Crown Royal to bourbon it might not be on your store shelves.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
hometownnewsbrevard.com

How important are restaurant names?

Sometimes the names restaurant owners pick for their business just amaze me. The name of a restaurant is so important, and it is a critical part of your way to reach out to potential customers to say come in and eat, we serve what you want. You may have the best food and service in the world, but unless you can tell them who you are somehow, they may never find you.
RESTAURANTS
Phys.org

NYC food delivery workers face a 'harrowing world'

New York City's app-based delivery workers—a lifeline to city residents during the COVID-19 pandemic—regularly face nonpayment or underpayment, unsanitary or unsafe working conditions and the risk of violence, according to a new report released Sept. 13 by Los Deliveristas / Worker's Justice Project and the Cornell University ILR School's Worker Institute.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kait 8

Restaurant says their sales were affected by SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair’s return was a success, but some restaurants question if this success affected their bottom lines. Orders are rolling back in for Raul Nieves, manager of El Torero Mexican Grill in Cape Girardeau, since the end of the SEMO District Fair on Saturday.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wbtw.com

Rivertown Restaurant Week in Conway benefits businesses affected by the pandemic

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – It’s a big week in Conway. It’s Rivertown Restaurant Week, a week celebrating restaurants. Coppers Restaurant in Conway is participating in Rivertown Restaurant Week. The general manager said the pandemic has brought many challenges to his business but it’s slowly recovering. “COVID has had a huge...
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy