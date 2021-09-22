How Food Delivery Is Affecting Restaurants
Food delivery has taken the world by storm. Due to Covid-19, more people are eating at home rather than going out to restaurants. Food delivery has become a booming success that can be attributed to the inconvenience and danger of traveling to a restaurant to eat when one can save time, and even money, by staying home. However, as a result of the recent influx in popularity, the industry has both taken a toll on the restaurant industry and had a dramatic impact on the food industry as a whole.hhsbanner.com
Comments / 0