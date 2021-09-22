Johns Hopkins Health Disparities Researcher Lisa Cooper Appointed by Biden to President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
Lisa Cooper, MD, MPH, a pioneering public health disparities researcher, general internist, and professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Johns Hopkins Schools of Medicine and Nursing, has been appointed to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) by President Joe Biden. The White House announced the appointment today.publichealth.jhu.edu
