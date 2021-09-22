Tim McGraw Wishes Faith Hill A Heartfelt Happy Birthday Via Social Media

One of Tim McGraw's early jobs when he first moved to Nashville was playing music at a hot dog place alongside fellow up-and-comers at the time Kenny Chesney and Tracy Lawrence. The job didn't last long, as Tim tells us: “One of the jobs that I had, there was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are. And ‘Flash’ Flanagan was the guy who owned it. So, Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs. And I think Kenny got us fired because there were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up. And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.”

