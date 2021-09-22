CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tim McGraw Wishes Faith Hill A Heartfelt Happy Birthday Via Social Media

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
kicks96.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw offered up a sweet message via social media to his wife, Faith Hill, yesterday (Tuesday, September 21st) on the occasion of her 54th birthday. He shared some footage from her 1999 music video for "Breathe" spliced with a 2001 interview he did with Diane Sawyer where he talked about being married to the superstar.

kicks96.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Diane Sawyer
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Tim Mcgraw
wivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Blames Kenny Chesney For Short-Lived Job

One of Tim McGraw's early jobs when he first moved to Nashville was playing music at a hot dog place alongside fellow up-and-comers at the time Kenny Chesney and Tracy Lawrence. The job didn't last long, as Tim tells us: “One of the jobs that I had, there was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are. And ‘Flash’ Flanagan was the guy who owned it. So, Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs. And I think Kenny got us fired because there were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up. And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.”
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Tim McGraw Shares New Yellowstone 1883 Image, But I'm Way More Interested In What's Going On In The Background

This holiday season will be quite the special one for Yellowstone fans, as Paramount+ will debut the highly anticipated prequel spinoff 1883 the week before Christmas. We'll be waiting a while to see star Tim McGraw in ancestral form as James Dutton for a full trailer, but the Grammy-winning musician is already giving fans behind-the-scenes shots from the set, and I can only hope that trend continues as filming goes on.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Happy Birthday
goodhousekeeping.com

Tim McGraw Just Posted a Super Emotional Tribute to Faith Hill in Honor of Her Birthday

Country singer and 1883 star Tim McGraw recently posted the sweetest birthday tribute to his wife, fellow singer and 1883 actor, Faith Hill. On September 21, Tim shared a fun throwback video of Faith in the music video for her hit song "Breathe," followed by a personal birthday message that had fans feeling all the emotions. He captioned the heartfelt video with "I wouldn't change anything for the world. I love you baby. Happy Birthday ❤️."
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Tim McGraw Shares His Energy Before ‘The Game’

Tim McGraw, like so many other country superstars, had to cancel his tour plans for 2020 and most of 2021 due to the pandemic, but he has been still doing a handful of concert dates this fall including an upcoming show Saturday (9/17) in Illinois. Tim’s return to the stage...
CELEBRITIES
Kickin Country 100.5

10 Best Faith Hill Songs

When people think of the top female vocalists in country music, Faith Hill is always near the top of the list. The Star, Mississippi native — who was adopted less than one week after her birth — made the move to Nashville in 1987. Like so many other music dreamers,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
995qyk.com

Tim McGraw Has Arrived On The Set of ‘1883’

Tim McGraw has arrived on the set of his new Paramount TV show “1883,” and is ready to get to work. McGraw will be playing James Dutton on the show, which will also star his wife Faith Hill, playing, James Dutton’s wife Margaret. Tim took to his Instagram yesterday (9/16)...
CELEBRITIES
The Bobby Bones Show

Tim McGraw Is 'Hanging Out In 1883' In New Photo From The Set

Tim McGraw posted his first behind-the-scenes photo from the set of 1883, the upcoming Paramount+ series that also stars his wife and fellow country powerhouse Faith Hill. McGraw shared the new photo to his social media channels, simply capturing his chair in the forefront with set pieces in the background. “Hanging out in 1883,” the iconic country artist captioned it. 1883 is the prequel to Yellowstone, an Emmy-nominated series that launched in 2018. McGraw, playing James Dutton, previously said in a statement:
CELEBRITIES
jammin1057.com

Beyoncé ‘Cried Tears of Joy’ For Fans Wishing Happy Birthday

Beyoncé, who turned 40 on September 4th, was celebrated by fans and friends alike all over the world on her milestone day, with many posting their birthday wishes to Queen Bey’s social media pages. Bey returned the love by reflecting on turning 40 and all the blessings she has in...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Private Island Estate Listed for $35 Million [Pictures]

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's private island estate in the Bahamas has gone on the market, and it could be yours — that is, if you've got $35 million to spend. The couple bought an island in the Bahamas called L’île d’Anges in 2003, according to Architectural Digest, but they did not move into their home there until 2012. They told the magazine that the building project turned out to be quite a bit more extensive of an undertaking than they had initially anticipated. They ended up having to build housing for the construction staff, and then they had to create infrastructure for construction crews, including electricity and water.
REAL ESTATE
Taste of Country

Tim McGraw Shares First Pic From the Set of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ [Picture]

Tim McGraw turned to social media to share a picture from the set of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1883, giving fans their first official look inside the production. The country superstar shared the shot below via Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 16), showing his folding chair on the outdoor set of the show. 1883 follows the early Dutton family on a harsh journey west from Texas to Montana, where they will eventually establish the sprawling ranch that provides the setting for the hit Paramount Network show.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Wishes Daughter Bella a Happy Birthday in Heartwarming Post

The Robertson family of Duck Dynasty is always showing how close they are. Korie Robertson recently posted a happy birthday wish for her daughter Bella. Korie is always one to post photos and memories from the family. When she gets to brag about her kids, that is always a special occasion for an Instagram post. Bella was recently married this year and is celebrating her 19th birthday.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy