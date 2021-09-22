CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP says Gulf of Mexico platforms resumed operations after storm Ida

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in central London July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth. The company on Sept. 7 said it had resumed operations at its Atlantis and Mad Dog platforms, while the Thunder Horse and Na Kika facilities were expected to resume at a later stage.

gcaptain.com

Bollinger Shipyards Resumes Operations at Gulf Facilities Following Hurricane Ida

Louisiana shipbuilder Bollinger Shipyards said Friday that all 11 of its facilities are now open and operational following Hurricane Ida’s landfall last month as a powerful Category 4 storm. Bollinger’s facilities in Port Fourchon, Larose, Lockport and Houma all suffered significant damage as a result of the storm, which tied...
enr.com

2021 Top 400 Sourcebook: Oil Platforms Boost Production in the Gulf of Mexico

Over the summer, BP marked the safe start-up of the Manuel project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the fourth of five major projects the energy company expects to deliver globally in 2021. The project, delivered by Subsea Integration Alliance, a partnership between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea Schlumberger, includes a new subsea production system for two new wells that are tied into the Na Kika platform, located about 140 miles off the coast of New Orleans. The wells are expected to boost gross platform production by an estimated 20,100 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d). Manuel is located east of the Na Kika platform in 6,625 feet of water, and the two new wells were drilled to a depth of approximately 21,000 ft. “Our disciplined investment in Manuel is part of our target to add 900,000 boe/d of production from new projects by the end of 2021,” said Ewan Drummond, BP senior vice president of projects, production and operations, in a statement. Both BP and Shell hold a 50% working interest in the Manuel development.
investing.com

Oil Down but Moves Small as Gulf of Mexico Recovery from Ida Remains Slow

Investing.com – Oil was down Friday morning in Asia. Moves were small, however, even as more U.S. Gulf of Mexico supply returned online after two hurricanes. The black liquid was on track to post weekly gains of around 4%, with the output recovery viewed to be lagging behind demand. Brent...
WKRN

Gulf of Mexico oil production still reeling from hurricanes Ida, Nicholas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Hurricane Ida plowed through the Gulf of Mexico three weeks ago, but oil refineries in the area are still struggling to get up and running. That storm temporarily knocked off 95% of the Gulf’s oil production — Hurricane Nicholas only postponed operations even longer. On Tuesday,...
investing.com

Almost a Third of U.S. Gulf Oil Production Still Down After Ida

(Bloomberg) -- Oil drillers in the Gulf of Mexico are struggling to restore output more than two weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall on the coast of Louisiana, with almost a third of production still idled. Operators have 36 platforms out of 560 shut, resulting in a loss of production...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Nicholas Spares Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production, But Ida Recovery Continues

Houston oil and gas companies caught a break from Tropical Storm Nicholas this week, but are still grappling with damage from Hurricane Ida. In the Gulf of Mexico, nearly 30% of oil production and 40% of gas production are still offline weeks after Ida made landfall, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.
thewoodyshow.com

Tropical Storm Nicholas Forms In The Gulf Of Mexico

States bordering the Gulf of Mexico are preparing to encounter yet another storm just weeks after Hurricane Ida slammed the area, killing dozens of people and leaving thousands without power. According to the National Weather Service, parts of Tropical Storm Nicholas are expected to hit areas of Texas on Monday...
NOLA.com

As Ida restoration continues, Entergy keeps wary eye on storm in gulf

Tropical Storm Nicholas, which formed Sunday morning in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, could impact restoration of power for some of the slightly more than 100,000 Entergy customers around southeast Louisiana who are still without it in the wake of Hurricane Ida two weeks ago, the utility said Sunday morning.
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast oil companies resume Ida recovery as Nicholas recedes

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf energy companies have been able to quickly restore pipeline service and electricity after Hurricane Nicholas passed through Texas, allowing them to double down on efforts to repair the significant damage a previous storm, Ida, caused weeks ago. Nicholas, downgraded to a tropical depression on...
KATC News

Hurricane Ida impacts Seacor salvage site

Seacor says that after Hurricane Ida impacted the Gulf of Mexico salvage site, they are now evaluating how to move forward with operations. According to the company, preliminary reports indicate that Hurricane Ida significantly impacted the salvage site of the Seacor Power capsized vessel.
