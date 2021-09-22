BP says Gulf of Mexico platforms resumed operations after storm Ida

Over the summer, BP marked the safe start-up of the Manuel project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the fourth of five major projects the energy company expects to deliver globally in 2021. The project, delivered by Subsea Integration Alliance, a partnership between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea Schlumberger, includes a new subsea production system for two new wells that are tied into the Na Kika platform, located about 140 miles off the coast of New Orleans. The wells are expected to boost gross platform production by an estimated 20,100 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d). Manuel is located east of the Na Kika platform in 6,625 feet of water, and the two new wells were drilled to a depth of approximately 21,000 ft. “Our disciplined investment in Manuel is part of our target to add 900,000 boe/d of production from new projects by the end of 2021,” said Ewan Drummond, BP senior vice president of projects, production and operations, in a statement. Both BP and Shell hold a 50% working interest in the Manuel development.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO