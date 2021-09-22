CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Analysis: Potential fallback for debt ceiling fraught with complications

By Paul M. Krawzak CQ-Roll Call (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders for weeks have denied they would potentially dust off the budget reconciliation process once again as a last resort to lift the statutory debt ceiling with a simple majority vote if they can’t find at least 10 Republican votes in the Senate. Republicans, however, would like...

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Raising debt ceiling accommodates Dems reckless spending

A: The debt limit is the amount of money the U.S. Treasury is authorized to borrow to meet spending obligations. The Constitution grants Congress the power of the purse strings and under federal law, the legislative branch of the federal government must approve borrowing authority to allow the executive branch to pay the bills. The debt limit provides Congress an opportunity to re-evaluate spending and revenue policies to put the country on a sustainable fiscal path.
ECONOMY
Arkansas Online

Federal agencies advised to prepare for shutdown just in case

WASHINGTON -- The White House budget office notified federal agencies Thursday to begin preparations for the first shutdown of the U.S. government since the coronavirus pandemic began, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill struggle to reach a funding agreement. Administration officials stress the request is in line with traditional procedures seven...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Bernie Sanders
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Laredo Morning Times

What to know about a potential government shutdown

Could the government shut down next week, for the third time in three years? It's a possibility as Congress nears a deadline to keep the government open and doesn't appear to have enough votes to do it. Here's why, and what would happen if there is a shut down. -...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Budget Resolution#Democratic#Democrats#Gop#The Treasury Department#House#The Budget Committee#Senate Budget
Daily Mail

Biden administration to send out shutdown guidance TODAY as Democrats scramble to pass stop gap spending measure and raise the debt ceiling as government funding runs out in one week

President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget is due to release shutdown guidance Thursday - a week before the government shuts down if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill. OMB's spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told Punchbowl News that 'prudent management requires that the government plan for the possibility of a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Week

Democrats own the debt ceiling debacle

If the United States government should default on the national debt during the next few weeks, Democrats will be responsible. This is a practical truth: Democrats occupy the White House and narrowly control both the House and Senate. They run the joint. It's also a political reality. A new poll shows a third of Americans would blame Democrats for the default, while just 16 percent would put the onus on Republicans. (Four in 10 would blame both parties.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
ksl.com

Republicans see opportunity in US debt-ceiling standoff

In a high-stakes standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, congressional Republicans believe they see a chance to scale back President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda while boosting their odds of retaking Congress in 2022. (Tom Brenner, Reuters) WASHINGTON — In a high-stakes standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, congressional Republicans believe they see a chance to scale back President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda while boosting their odds of retaking Congress in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Democrats propose raising debt ceiling through midterms

House and Senate leadership announced on Monday that they plan to attach a proposal to raise the debt ceiling through Dec. 2022 to a short-term, government funding bill. The bill must pass before the end of the month or Congress risks a shutdown. Why it matters: Democrats are taking a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Democrats eye linking stopgap spending to debt ceiling

A fierce fight over raising the nation’s debt ceiling could complicate efforts this week to pass stopgap funding necessary to avert a government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins late next week. The House Rules Committee will meet today to prepare a continuing resolution that would fund agencies until...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Democrats look to shame Republicans into suspending debt ceiling

Democrats plan to rush a suspension of the debt ceiling through the House this week by linking it to hurricane relief and aid to Afghan refugees, hoping to shame Republicans into providing bipartisan support. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced the vote in a letter Friday to Democratic lawmakers....
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy