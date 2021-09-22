Chick-fil-A cut from list of proposed restaurants at renovated Kansas City airport after opposition by LGBTQ rights advocates
It’s a Chick-fil-No for a controversial fast-food chain that was hoping to operate in a renovated Kansas City airport. On Wednesday, the vendor recommended by the Kansas City Aviation Department vying to run concession operations at the highly anticipated new version of the Kansas City International Airport — Vantage Airport Group — said it had removed Chick-fil-A from its list of proposed restaurants.www.aol.com
