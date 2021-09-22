Wedding Announcement: Rebecca Tomaszewski and George Lowe

Rebecca Tomaszewski and George Lowe of Barre, Vt., are very pleased to announce their marriage on Monday, September 20, 2021. The daughter of Edward Tomaszewski and Suzanne Adams of Middletown, Conn., Becca is a Reach Up case manager for the Vermont Department for Children and Families. She graduated from Northfield Middle & High School in Northfield, Vt., in 2007, then earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Northern Vermont University in 2017. Becca is currently pursuing her master's degree in clinical mental health counseling at NVU, class of 2023.