Hurricane Sam, though currently forecasted to be less intense than previous storms this season, could still make landfall on the U.S. East Coast in the middle of this week. That’s what Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said in a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday. In the statement, Dickson noted that Hurricane Sam will not likely cause colossal damage at upstream and downstream facilities but added that a powerful storm on the East Coast could trigger power shortages and blackouts at a time when natural gas prices are already stretched to maximums and add to the energy crisis fears that lift up not only oil and gas futures, but propane, gasoil, and fuel oil.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO