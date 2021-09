For decades, a career in Hollywood has represented promise, glamour, and the ultimate expression of the American dream. For the majority of TV and film workers who toil tirelessly to bring us the series and films we so love to watch and binge-watch, though, working in entertainment often means low wages, punishing hours, and a lack of basic workplace protections. For all these reasons and more, a crew strike is brewing in Los Angeles and beyond, but many who aren’t familiar with the industry might not be clear on what’s being debated. Keep reading for more on the pending IATSE strike that could shut down Hollywood.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 9 HOURS AGO