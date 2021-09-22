US to send additional 500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to foreign nations in 2022
The United States is set to significantly increase the amount of Covid-19 vaccines it will ship to foreign nations beginning in 2022 in an effort to end the pandemic worldwide, the White House announced Wednesday. As part of a virtual Covid-19 summit on the margins of the UN General Assembly,...
China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
Directly contradicting President Joe Biden, top military officials testified Tuesday that they advised him against pulling all US troops from Afghanistan. That makes his repeated insistence that he never got any such advice the most shameless of his many tall tales about the fiasco. It also means the whole disaster...
US and EU officials will hold two days of high-level meetings in Pittsburgh this week in an effort to repair relations damaged under the administration of Donald Trump and boost cooperation on technology issues.
The timing of the inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) is important, coming amid a global semiconductor shortage.
The venue, the Pennsylvania city that was the heart of the once-mighty American steel industry and which has evolved into a tech hub, is symbolic, especially as the two sides have yet to resolve a conflict over Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum.
The former president cited US national security in June 2018 when he imposed punitive tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, which have been a thorn in trans-Atlantic relations since.
The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
WASHINGTON — Top military leaders said Tuesday that they had recommended to President Joe Biden that the U.S. keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan even after the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, contradicting the president's assertion last month that his advisers did not tell him to leave a small military presence in the country.
Florida is suing the Biden Administration over what Gov. Ron DeSantis calls the federal government's "unlawful and destructive" catch-and-release policy for people who have entered the United States illegally at the Southern Border.
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris has hired two new advisers at a time when she is leading the charge for the Biden administration on a number of issues including voting rights and immigration from Central America. Lorraine Voles and Adam Frankel who worked with Harris during...
US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
Sen. Mitt Romney called the Biden administration’s immigration policy a “monumental disaster,” and said that alone would be enough to leave the federal government “hanging on by a thread,” even if there were not so many other disasters. The Utah Republican also condemned a Democratic proposal to send monthly checks...
Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections.
The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud.
In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations.
"We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
MILLIONS of eligible Americans will receive a second round of the Golden State Stimulus II payment worth $1,100, the California Franchise Tax Board announced this week. The payments, released Friday, September 17, will reach direct deposit recipients first. To qualify for the second round of payment, you must file your...
