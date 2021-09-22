3721 Milshire Pl, Henrico, VA 23233

Welcome to the Millhaven subdivision. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 a half baths and 2313SF When you view this home it you will be impressed how meticulous it has been maintained. The Roof, Kitchen Cabinets, Kitchen Appliances, backsplash and downstairs flooring where installed in 2017, New carpet on the second floor is brand new. Backyard features spacious deck with PVC railing and well manicured yard that is perfect for entertaining. This home has ample storage such as an outdoor storage shed, spacious garage and walkup attic. HOA gives the new buyer the option to join the Pool at the Colonies which also includes access to the clubhouse and Tennis courts. Located minutes from Short Pump Mall, interstates, restaurants, great schools. Please do not miss out on this amazing opportunity.