GM's new business model turns carmaker into software company: 'A potential game-changer'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors' transition to all-electric vehicles will transform the century-old automaker into a software company that just happens to make hardware: cars. In the new business model, the cars will be a platform to deliver GM-developed software to offer consumers services beyond their vehicle. Services that can be used in their homes and other areas of their lives, GM leaders say.

