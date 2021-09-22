CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VA

2637 Sand Hills Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Cape-Style Home in a VERY Convenient Location in Chester! You’ll love all the potential this home has to offer and it’s ready for your finishing touches! Located in a quite neighborhood just seconds away from every convenience you could need! The large lot offers plenty of space for enjoyment and features a fully fenced-in backyard. Inside you’ll find brand-new carpet and new paint throughout, a large living room w/ brick fireplace, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the first floor and a fully renovated 2nd floor which also features 2 bedrooms and beautifully renovated full bath. The backyard offers good privacy and a large deck for relaxing or entertaining. In addition to being conveniently located near shopping you’ll also be within minutes from 1-95, 288, JTCC and a short drive to Fort Lee! Please note that home will not qualify for FHA or VA financing due to the age/condition of siding and roof. Cash or Conventional financing only. Priced to reflect repairs/updates needed. Won’t Last!!!

