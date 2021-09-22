Sable review – So now I wander alone

It’s often hard to figure out how to continually update an old game. Bubble Bobble dates back to 1986, and was a game that I was very fond of as a child. It received many sequels over the years, but the series has been quiet for much of the last decade. That is, save for Bubble Bobble 4 Friends, which released on the Switch back in 2019. Surprisingly, it’s now shown up on PC two years later, making in the first game in the series to have made it to the platform. Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron’s Workshop doesn’t appear to be a particularly impressive package at first blush, but there’s more to it than meets the eye thanks to included DLC and a stage creator unique to PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO