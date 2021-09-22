Sable review – So now I wander alone
Figuring out what we want to do with our lives isn’t easy. What we’re good at, what we love doing, what’s available to us — all of these vary wildly and greatly influence the path we decide to take. Sable is set in a post-apocalyptic world, but it’s not about saving it. It’s not about a struggle to survive or anything like that either. Instead, it’s purely about peace, introspection, and choice. The way forward is found simply via picking a spot on the horizon and traveling to it, which makes it one of the most tranquil, rewarding open-world games you can find.www.pcinvasion.com
Comments / 0