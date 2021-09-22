Elon women’s golf places second at Elon Invitational

Elon’s women’s golf team placed second in the second annual Elon Invitational, finishing just three strokes behind winner William & Mary in the team competition. The Elon Invitational, which took place at Alamance Country Club in Burlington, is Elon’s only home match this season. Alamance is the team’s home course and is where they hold practices throughout the season. Eight schools competed in the event, with William & Mary being the only other Colonial Athletic Association team to participate.