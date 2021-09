The Red Sox are mired in a tight wildcard race in which five teams fighting for two spots are separated by four games. As we speak here Friday morning, the Red Sox and Blue Jays are tied and hold the top two spots, with New York trailing by a half-game, Oakland by three games, and Seattle by four. For this week’s roundtable, I asked which matchup everyone would like to see the most, and which they’d like to see the least.

