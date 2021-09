The Board of Regents Thursday approved a funding request from the state of nearly 639 million dollars ($638.6). The plan would give a seven million dollar increase to Iowa State University, and four million each to the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa. The three state university presidents touched on the need for funding in their regular remarks to the board. I-S-U president Wendy Wintersteen opened the remarks.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO