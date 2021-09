This is Volume 3 of The Lily Mix Tape, a monthly playlist curated by someone we admire. Have someone you want to see featured here? Let us know. Kat Chow is a reporter and writer. She was a founding member of NPR’s Code Switch team, and her memoir, “Seeing Ghosts,” is available now. In it, she traces three generations of her family’s story from China and Hong Kong to Cuba and America, all along asking what it means to reclaim her family’s story and reckon with the debilitating, lonely grief of her mother’s sudden death. We asked Kat to make us a playlist to accompany the memoir, which is available now.

