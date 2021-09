Utah children, teens and young adults marched to the Capitol on Friday as a part of a global climate strike urging action against climate change. The local march was led by Fridays For Future Utah, which is part of a global movement started in 2018 by Greta Thunberg, according to its website. A news release from the Utah organization stated that demonstrators asked government leaders to “intervene now to stop behaviors harming the systems that support human life.”

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO