Salary range: £44,370 - £50,964 per annum

Work location: London

Hours per week: 36

Contract type: Permanent

Vetting requirement: Standard DBS Check

Closing date: 3rd October 2021

Interview date: Week commencing 4th October 2021

About Us:

An amazing opportunity to drive forward environmental and ecological protection in Kensington and Chelsea, ensuring access to nature across our communities.

At the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, we put our communities at the heart of everything we do.

Our Ecology Service is instrumental to the health and wellbeing of the Borough’s people and environment.

Healthy green spaces have a huge positive impact on mental and physical wellbeing, and on quality of life. This has never been clearer than it was during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We are now growing the services on offer, open to innovative ideas and committed to making a bigger difference for local people and wildlife than ever before.

In this pivotal leadership role, you will be part of a high performing senior management team at the heart of exciting changes.

The Role:

As Ecology Service Manager you will be at the forefront of driving biodiversity change and championing the nature, health, and wellbeing programme across the Borough.

Ensuring everybody has access to green spaces - and makes good use of them - you’ll be pivotal in breaking down barriers between communities and improving our residents’ quality of life.

Leading a team including environmental educators and community gardeners, you will enjoy a fascinating and rewarding remit - from ecology related policies to grassroots projects.

We will look to you to lead and manage our Ecology Service, as well as the Holland Park Ecology Centre.

Developing a range of services, from environmental education to forest school and wellbeing programmes, you will generate and secure new income streams to meet our ambitions.

Building networks across Council and community, you’ll develop and deliver opportunities for hands-on contact with the natural world. This will include managing and expanding our community food growing spaces for residents.

Recognised as our ecological expert on all issues relating to biodiversity and nature conservation, you will be instrumental to the success of our Green Plan, the management of local habitats and implementation of Biodiversity Net Gain.

Please refer to the Job Description for more information

About You:

For this this exciting challenge, you’ll need a degree or equivalent qualification in ecology, environmental science, or biology.

You’ll have a proven track record that includes ecology and environmental work, including wildlife conservation.

You will also bring to the role a strong understanding of ecological legislation.

Self-motivated and solutions-focused, you are a skilled problem solver with a commitment to making a difference.

From managing and developing teams, to forging great working relationships with people as diverse as residents, counsellors, and planners, it is your communication skills and way with people that will really set you apart in this role.

Additional information

