CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Form 3 Thorne Healthtech, Inc. For: Sep 22 Filed by: Kirin Holdings Company, Ltd /FI

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

1. Immediately prior to the completion of the Issuer's initial public offering of Common Stock, the Class A Common Stock shall be re-named Common Stock. 2. The Series E Convertible Preferred Stock is convertible into Common Stock on a 1 for 1 basis and shall be automatically converted into shares of Common Stock at the then effective conversion price upon the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Companies with NDRs 9/28

Companies with non-deal roadshows or company visits/marketing with sell-side today:Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) KeyBanc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts Otonomo Techonologies (OTMO) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews initiates coverage on Otonomo Techonologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Form 3#Issuer#Common Stock
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Live Current Media Inc. For: Sep 23 Filed by: Vahabzadeh Amir

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Amir Vahabzadeh 09/28/2021.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

PTK Acquisition Corp. (PTK) Shareholders Vote for Business Combination Proposal

PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PTK) disclosed:On September 28, 2021, PTK Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (“PTK” or the “Company”), held ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 NOODLES & Co For: Sep 24 Filed by: Mill Road Capital II, L.P.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 VAIL RESORTS INC For: Sep 24 Filed by: Sullivan Gregory Jon

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. 27 shares of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Everi Holdings Inc. For: Sep 26 Filed by: Rumbolz Michael D

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock. 2. Represents...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 NV5 Global, Inc. For: Sep 24 Filed by: Dickins Denise

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These restricted...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CITRIX SYSTEMS INC For: Sep 24 Filed by: Kim W. Joseph

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On September 24, 2021, Citrix Systems, Inc ("Citrix") paid a cash dividend of $0.37 per share on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Red Violet, Inc. For: Sep 24 Filed by: DELL JEFFREY ALAN

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC For: Sep 26 Filed by: O'Brien Richard D

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. For: Sep 23 Filed by: Siebert Kevin Christopher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Each unit converts upon vesting into...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Vicarious Surgical Inc. For: Sep 17 Filed by: Morris June

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The shares underlying this option will vest as to 25% on February 24, 2022, with the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to Ms. Morris' continued service through the applicable vesting date.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Toast, Inc. For: Sep 24 Filed by: Elworthy Brian R

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Immediately prior to the completion of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Alteryx, Inc. For: Sep 23 Filed by: Stoecker Dean

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Includes 47,498 unvested shares subject to awards of restricted stock units ("RSUs"). Each RSU represents a contingent...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Seagen Inc. For: Sep 23 Filed by: SIMPSON TODD E

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Snap Inc For: Sep 23 Filed by: Spiegel Evan

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy