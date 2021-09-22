Form 3 Thorne Healthtech, Inc. For: Sep 22 Filed by: Kirin Holdings Company, Ltd /FI
1. Immediately prior to the completion of the Issuer's initial public offering of Common Stock, the Class A Common Stock shall be re-named Common Stock. 2. The Series E Convertible Preferred Stock is convertible into Common Stock on a 1 for 1 basis and shall be automatically converted into shares of Common Stock at the then effective conversion price upon the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering.www.streetinsider.com
