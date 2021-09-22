CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

GALLERY: 2021 Motor Bella outdoor auto show @ M1 Concourse in Pontiac, MI

By Gloria Rzucidlo
Americajr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich. for the first-ever Motor Bella outdoor auto show. In this gallery, you’ll see some of the concept cars and new production models that premiered at the show. Motor Bella is the future of auto shows. It’s a journey, an experience and a tour through the ever-evolving world of mobility. Here you’ll be able to cruise in an electric car on a mile long track, take an exhilarating ride in a utility vehicle up rocky terrain, or feel the G’s of a sports car taking you from 0 to 60 in 3 seconds.

americajr.com

