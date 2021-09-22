CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Meeting the 2021-22 FSU Basketball Roster: Wings

Cover picture for the articleWe’re a little under two months out from Florida State Basketball returning, and with the schedule being announced, what better time to get acquainted with this year’s version of the team than right now? In the past, I’ve split this up into two separate articles with one highlighting the returners and the other focusing on the incoming talent, but this year I’ll be splitting it into three parts: Guards, Wings, and Bigs, all of which we will cover over the span. For wings, this will be anyone that isn’t handling the ball as much, and will be more relied upon for their perimeter defense or shooting.

