A welcome friend returns, bearing a lesson

T’s gratifying, although rather rare given the circumstances, to see old friends as COVID ebbs and flows and just drags on. A special old friend returns Saturday with the 47th annual Mountain Heritage Day, a free, outdoor event whose organizers have worked diligently to create a safe environment. It will run in Cullowhee on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., a daylong celebration of something very much worth celebrating: Our mountain culture.