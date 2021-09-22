CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The party 'double' of the awards borders of knowledge looks to the future

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilbao wanted to provide on an intermittent rainfall by the new normality with its large week of knowledge. The main streets were lined with billboards and banners that reminded an electoral campaign. But the faces that hung from trees and streetlights were not politicians, but of wise. What must be recognized that is much more stimulating.

www.dailynewsen.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Bernanke
Person
Gerald Holton
Person
Nobuhiro Kiyotaki
WVNT-TV

Organizers of Adventure On! Freedom Festival look towards future

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Sunday, September 12, 2021, wrapped up the final day of the Adventure On! Freedom Festival at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. It was a three-day festival filled with food, entertainment, and fun. Daniel Busby is the director of outdoor programs. With this being the first year of...
GLEN JEAN, WV
Sheridan Press

Looking forward to future plans

When I began work at Sheridan Travel and Tourism in the summer of 2015, I was tasked with developing a five-year strategic plan to guide our organization into a new era. An era where we would be responsible not only for marketing and promoting our community, but one where we would actively engage with the community on a whole new level. Where we would take a lead role in representing Sheridan regionally, nationally and internationally.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
locusmag.com

Inaugural Feminist Futures Award

This award recognizes a science fiction story that embraces feminist themes. Top entries will exemplify excellence in feminist storytelling. We encourage stories that capture the complexities and other aspects of identity, as well as intersectionality, through the imaginative power of science fiction. This competition is open to people of any gender and/or no gender.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Idaho8.com

Crystal Cabin Awards: The airplane interior designs of the future

A touchless airplane bathroom concept and a next-generation economy seat have been named as winning designs in an annual contest highlighting airplane cabin innovations that could reshape the future of flying. French cabin designer Safran’s hands-free bathroom design Beacon won the Clean and Safe Air Travel category in this year’s...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Change#World Economy#Vizcain#The Bbva Foundation#Social Sciences#Mit#Covid#Director General#Stanford#Alphabet
AFP

Theranos founder wooed believers in 'parallel universe'

For critics outside the orbit of fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, her pledges of a medical revolution reeked of quackery. But the faith of close backers -- from a future Pentagon chief to a lab scientist -- was very real. "I thought it was going to be the next Apple," Adam Rosendorff, one-time laboratory head at Holmes's now-defunct blood testing startup Theranos said at her Silicon Valley fraud trial on Friday. As the third week of her prosecution closed in a San Jose, California court, jurors have now heard repeatedly for themselves how Holmes's presence and saleswomanship of a miraculous idea proved too seductive to her believers. Today, she faces decades in prison if convicted of swindling investors with machines thatdid not work, but in 2003 at age 19, Holmes founded Theranos with the promise of a bewildering range of analyses on just a few blood drops.
SAN JOSE, CA
dataversity.net

Pool Party Demo: A Knowledge Graph Driven Recommender Engine

According to various studies, employees in knowledge-intensive industries spend >20% of their time searching for the right information. The right information might be the relevant document you are looking for, the right person to talk to, the right piece of equipment to use, etc. So relevance is key and ideally, you would want to describe what you are looking for and get back what best meets your expectations.
COMPUTERS
azpm.org

Episode 296: Looking into the future with quantum technology

Researchers say quantum technology could help protect the flow of digital information and even improve our phone camera images. Episode 296: Looking into the future with quantum technology. University of Arizona Material Science and Engineering professor Zheshen Zhang. Your browser does not support the audio element. Experts believe the advent...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Google
The Conversation UK

Have climate change predictions matched reality? Podcast

For decades, scientists have warned that unchecked global warming could bring climate extremes such as severe droughts, flash floods and rising sea levels. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly, we talk to three climate change experts on how predictions of a changing world are holding up against the reality we’re living through.
ENVIRONMENT
McKnight's

And we adjusted: Looking to the past to inform the present and future

I, like many, obtained my nursing license during a time of turmoil and fear. We did not wear gloves, nor masks, as we dealt with blood, body fluids or airborne infectious pathogens. We did not wear any protection as we administered chemotherapy agents. Many times, we aerosolized the chemicals into...
HEALTH
dailynewsen.com

The family of El Milagrito: owners of the degreaser who worked his 'miracle' economic and a dispute

The history of the Castro family is not understood without the miracle of the miracle. This is the name of the degreasing product that changed their lives and that daily tries to make it easier for Spanish homes. The Father of María Castro, current executive director of the company that manufactures and markets the Milagrito, built at the beginning of the 60s the cornerstone of the family business in Seville. When the turn came to the second generation at the end of the 90s, with Mary in front, there was a wide range of cleaning products. However, the numbers began to waver and in 2005 the family considered lowering the blind of their company definitely. "My brothers left and I was about to do it too. But I stayed. The company had to modify it and modernize it. We decided to set aside all the products and we bet just by the degreaser. The people who stayed with me had a great time because We charged when you could, "says María Castro.
ECONOMY
dailynewsen.com

The intelligence of Diosleguarde in sales

He started the autumn fair with the presentation of three nick workers with a lot of atmosphere. At the overwhelming attitude of his colleagues, Manuel Diosleguarde deployed all his weapons in the room. The fountain gillo IMMBRO pointed good humiliation but it was complicated for the cazarillas. The Salmantine, was understood with him since the beginning of the task. He left the crutch ahead to fit after each embroide. The good flatterer lacked a point of force. With intelligence, the Salmantino gave distance to take care of it for that good right python. Natural was a drier onslaught, sometimes inside. The breast passes had Castilian flavor (ear). The GOVILLADA Entypada was inaugurated with a low aid that sucked whether he could. Diosleguard began on his knees, looked for the placement and left moments of merit. The end by Bernadinas and the forceful lonely -Thage and detached, led to an ear request that stayed back to the ring.
ECONOMY
The Independent

COVID at the UN: One topic, used to make many points

For the United States COVID-19 was about leadership and “a dose of hope.” For Iran, it was about the inhumanity of sanctions. Tiny Palau, largely virus-free, used its precious speech minutes to praise Taiwan for its support during the pandemic — and, not incidentally, to urge the United Nations to re-admit the island as a member state.Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic was THE talking point at the United Nations General Assembly this week — serving as projection, promotional tool and proxy for other pressing issues put forward by world leaders in their signature annual addresses.Through the lenses of vaccine inequality,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailynewsen.com

'Finance for mortals', a basic financial education program also for deprived ones

The stay in prison, especially when it is long-lasting, involves a very strong emotional impact. Therefore, both for social reintegration and work, carrying out activities and tasks is very important. Among these activities, now in some centers, inmates will be able to receive basic financial education classes thanks to the agreement that Banco Santander, Penitentiary Institutions (IIPP) and the Foundation of the University of Cantabria have arrived for the study and research of the financial sector ( UCEIF), through the Santander Financial Institute (SANFI).
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy