Wrestling Adds In-State Rival Rider to 2021-22 Home Slate

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers wrestling added another in-state foe to its 2021-22 home schedule, as the Scarlet Knights host Rider on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the RAC. With the addition of the Broncs, RU has nine home dates on its 2021-22 schedule, the most for the program during the regular season since it began competing in the Big Ten Conference in 2014-15. Rutgers last competed against Rider on Feb. 9, 2020 in Lawrenceville – a 25-6 road victory to secure the 13th winning dual season for the Scarlet Knights under head coach Scott Goodale. RU won eight out of 10 matchups in the dual, which included a top-10 win from Jordan Pagano (197) over No. 7 Ethan Laird and another ranked triumph from JoJo Aragona (141).