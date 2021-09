Europe recovered from a shaky start to get back on level terms with the United States early on the opening day of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.With all four foursome groups out on the course the visitors were up in the first two games and down in the last two.Europe’s Spanish pair of Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm played some sketchy golf in their first two holes against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth to be one down.FOLLOW LIVE: Ryder Cup 2021 – latest updatesBut they responded superbly with back-to-back birdies, with Garcia holing from 15 feet before his partner...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO