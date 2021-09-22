Europe’s passion is not learned, it’s ingrained

The United States seized a commanding 11-5 lead over Europe at the Ryder Cup on Saturday, with the visitors needing a record comeback on Sunday to deny the Americans the trophy. The US squad, boasting nine of the world's 11 top-ranked players, need only 3.5 points in Sunday's 12 final singles matches at Whistling Straits to reclaim the Ryder Cup while Europe need nine points to keep it. "You know, it's not over," said US star Dustin Johnson, the only 4-0 player at this year's Ryder Cup. "We've still got to go out and everybody needs to play well. We've still got to get four points or 3 1/2." There was a sense Sunday could be a "Wake by the Lake" for Europe on the Lake Michigan shoreline as no team has rallied from more than a 10-6 last-day deficit to capture the Ryder Cup, that coming for Europe in the 2012 "Miracle at Medinah."

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO