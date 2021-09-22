CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe’s passion is not learned, it’s ingrained

By Camilla Tait
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell documented in this year’s Make it Count theme is that the addition of Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Bernd Wiesberger will take the total number of golfers to have played for Team Europe up to 164. And while the names of the 12 men may change at each Ryder...

The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021: USA show supremacy despite Europe’s Spanish march

It began with a spritz of blue. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, the Spanish duo out to evoke an emotionally charged history, led from the front, took the ascendancy and never faltered against a formidable US pairing of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. But what followed on the opening morning of the foursomes, as the Ryder Cup finally got underway at a soft and sunlit Whistling Straits, soon amounted to a crimson bloodbath.The session ended 3-1 in Team USA’s favour, but the emphatic nature of those individual points confirmed a truth Padraig Harrington will have feared. The immense quality...
Sports Illustrated

2021 Ryder Cup: TV Times, Scoring, Format, How it Works, Rosters, History

The United States Ryder Cup team and captain Steve Stricker will host the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin against the European team captained by Padraig Harrington. This is the 43rd playing of the Ryder Cup, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but was delayed by a year...
kfgo.com

Golf-Rahm and Garcia to spearhead Europe Ryder Cup defence

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) – World number one Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were chosen on Thursday to spearhead Europe’s Ryder Cup defence with captain Padraig Harrington sending out the Spanish duo in the opening foursomes to face Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. In a clear indication Europe will try...
TownLift

Tony Finau’s Ryder Cup Team USA is up 3 – 1 after first match

WHISTLING STRAIGHTS, Wisconsin. — 31-year-old Utahn Tony Finau is playing in his second Ryder Cup which got underway today pitting the USA against the European team. After the initial, morning 18 holes of the day, USA is ahead of Europe 3 – 1. In this 43rd Ryder Cup which switches host continents, USA needs 14 […]
rydercup.com

Possible Pairings take shape at Ryder Cup

Fans may not need to wait until Thursday afternoon to figure out the much anticipated pairings for the opening session of the 43rd Ryder Cup. Instead, a look at the practice and press conference schedules for both the U.S. and European Teams provides a bit of insight into who Captain Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington may pair together come Friday.
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021: Europe booed on first tee by USA fans

Europe were booed on the first tee at Whistling Straits as the Ryder Cup 2021 started. Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm walked out onto the first tee for the opening match of this morning’s foursomes on day one.The Spanish pair take on Team USA favourites Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.The frosty moment was greeted by a smile and a laugh from the Spaniards.LIVE: Follow live hole-by-hole coverage of the Ryder CupWith the first hole halved after Garcia’s tee shot missed the fairway, only for Rahm to splash out to the fringe of the green.Garcia almost chipped in as Spieth missed the...
rydercup.com

Singles matches to watch

KOHLER, Wis. – The U.S. Ryder Cup Team is out to a commanding 11-5 lead, and the buzz around Whistling Straits indicates a changing of the guard could be in store during Sunday’s Singles matches. But the Europeans likely won’t hand over the Cup without putting up a fight. Both...
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021: Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm hit back after shaky Team Europe start

Europe recovered from a shaky start to get back on level terms with the United States early on the opening day of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.With all four foursome groups out on the course the visitors were up in the first two games and down in the last two.Europe’s Spanish pair of Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm played some sketchy golf in their first two holes against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth to be one down.FOLLOW LIVE: Ryder Cup 2021 – latest updatesBut they responded superbly with back-to-back birdies, with Garcia holing from 15 feet before his partner...
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau labelled ‘classless’ for complaints over putt not being conceded

Bryson DeChambeau was branded “classless” after appearing to complain about a European decision not to concede a putt early in his Ryder Cup fourballs match on Saturday.The American playing alongside Scottie Scheffler, was left with a short putt to halve the opening hole after Viktor Hovland missed a chance to give himself and Tommy Fleetwood an early lead.DeChambeau duly rolled the ball into the hole but did not seem happy that he had been made to do so as he laid his putter on ground after taking his shot.Even though DeChambeau was using an elongated putter, the gesture was...
AFP

USA grabs 11-5 edge over Europe at Ryder Cup

The United States seized a commanding 11-5 lead over Europe at the Ryder Cup on Saturday, with the visitors needing a record comeback on Sunday to deny the Americans the trophy. The US squad, boasting nine of the world's 11 top-ranked players, need only 3.5 points in Sunday's 12 final singles matches at Whistling Straits to reclaim the Ryder Cup while Europe need nine points to keep it. "You know, it's not over," said US star Dustin Johnson, the only 4-0 player at this year's Ryder Cup. "We've still got to go out and everybody needs to play well. We've still got to get four points or 3 1/2." There was a sense Sunday could be a "Wake by the Lake" for Europe on the Lake Michigan shoreline as no team has rallied from more than a 10-6 last-day deficit to capture the Ryder Cup, that coming for Europe in the 2012 "Miracle at Medinah."
rydercup.com

Rookies ready for Ryder Cup debut

Ask any player and they’ll tell you that the first tee at the Ryder Cup is a scene that’s impossible to replicate. The buzzing of the fans, the sweat building on your palms, the magnitude of the moment pushing your stomach into your throat. It comes but once every two years (or, in this case, three) and it’s an emotional unicorn in a sport so often focused on individual successes and failures.
