Medicinos Bankas would like to inform you that should the Bank of Lithuania (BL) decide to start applying the sectoral systemic risk buffer (SyRB) of 2 per cent to the housing loan portfolio, this capital requirement would supplement the countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) rate and would be used on a similar basis; however, the capital buffer would be calculated not from the amount of all exposures but from the amount of exposures to natural persons secured by mortgages in Lithuania.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 21 HOURS AGO