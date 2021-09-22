The MASSACHUSETTS PORT AUTHORITY (Authority) is soliciting consulting services for MPA CONTRACT NO. A425, FY22-FY26 TERM STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING CONSULTANT. The Authority is seeking qualified consulting firms with proven experience to provide professional structural engineering services for a variety of tasks throughout its facilities, including design, analysis, studies, and peer/tenant alteration reviews on an on-call, as needed basis. These services are expected to be provided at Logan, Worcester, Hanscom, Conley Terminal, World Trade Center, Fish Pier, Logan Express, Autoport, Flynn Cruiseport, and other MPA-maintained sites. The Consultant must be able to work closely with the Authority and other interested parties in order to provide such services in a timely and cost-effective manner.