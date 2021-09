Lisa Rinna is sharing her current take on her past drama with Denise Richards from Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When Lisa appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on September 15, she reflected on her prior issues with the RHOBH alum during a segment titled "At-own it, Baby!" where she commented on their tension that season and how she feels about it today. "I don’t like my behavior and how I treated her," Lisa shared in the Bravo Clubhouse last week. “I was mean, and I was cruel. I was too cruel. I absolutely was, and I would like to atone for that.”

