Public Health

David Allan Coe Discharged From Hospital After Battling COVID-19

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary singer/songwriter David Allan Coe was discharged from the hospital after battling COVID-19. The 82-year-old outlaw country singer went into the hospital in late August after testing positive for the Coronavirus causing him to postpone several tour dates. Coe’s wife also tested positive for COVID, but recovered quickly and has been by her husband’s side assisting in his recovery.

News On 6

Broken Arrow Firefighter Leaves Hospital After 3 Weeks Battling COVID-19

A Broken Arrow firefighter is out of the hospital after a three-week battle with COVID-19. 33-year-old Josh Whitekiller spent several days in the ICU fighting the virus before he started to improve. : Family, Friends Join Forces To Support Broken Arrow Firefighter Battling COVID-19 His family said Whitekiller is still...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
enstarz.com

Rapper Scarface Saved From Death After Harrowing COVID-19 Battle

Rapper Scarface has been granted a second life, thanks to his son. After months of enduring the ferocity of the dreaded COVID-19 virus and its effects, Scarface found hope in his son, who chose to share his kidney with him. On Instagram, the rapper's son, Chris Jordan, shared a photoset...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, expert says

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, a scientist said today. England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday told MPs 'virtually all' unjabbed youngsters would eventually catch the virus. He revealed about half of youngsters...
KIDS
David Allan Coe
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Covid 19#Covid
New York Post

Newly surfaced docs reveal why Gabby Petito’s mother feared the worst

Gabby Petito’s mother began to fear the worst for her daughter because of an “odd” text she received on Aug. 27, newly surfaced documents revealed. The text came one day after Petito’s final Instagram post and four days before her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, arrived in the couple’s van in Florida without her, according to an application for a search warrant made public Monday.
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It Could Be a Heart Attack Warning Sign

Heart attacks are usually thought of as very dramatic scenarios—think a person dropping to the ground and clutching their left arm or chest amid a sudden onset of pain. In reality, however, more than half of heart attacks start showing signs as early as weeks beforehand. These symptoms subtly warn individuals that danger is ahead, but they are easily ignored. One heart attack warning sign could appear while you're doing an activity as simple as walking. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for when you're on a stroll.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WBTV

Father and son encourage vaccination after teen battles COVID-19 in hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina father and son are sharing their COVID-19 experience in hopes of encouraging more people to get vaccinated. Anthony Rainey and his 17-year-old son Christian Davila said they didn’t think COVID-19 was serious and said they often compared it to the flu. They said that changed when Christian was diagnosed with the virus on August 16.
CHARLESTON, SC
Health
Facebook
Public Health
Coronavirus
Celebrities
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
romper.com

Family Calls Out The Unvaccinated After Mom Dies of Covid-19: “The Cost Was Her Life”

The family of an Illinois mother who, despite being fully vaccinated, died from Covid-19 earlier this month, has used her obituary to send a message to those who’ve chosen to remain unvaccinated against the virus. Candace Ayers’ family said the 66-year-old mother and grandmother had gotten fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in March but came down with a breakthrough case over the summer that eventually led to her passing. They have urged unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated in an effort to better protect immunocompromised people like their late mother.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Health

What Is Aspiration Pneumonia? Doctors Explain Symptoms, Causes, and Treatments

This type of pneumonia is usually more common in older adults or immunocompromised individuals, but it can happen to anyone. There are two types of pneumonia that commonly come to mind when talking about the condition: viral pneumonia (pneumonia caused by a virus) and bacterial pneumonia (pneumonia caused by bacteria). But the lung infection can be caused by much more than just viral or bacterial intruders—and sometimes, it may not be caused by germs (aka microbes) at all; at least not at first.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Vanderbilt to propose 42-bed hospital near 8-bed Ascension facility

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to file an amended plan for a 42-bed bed hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to the Daily News Journal. If approved by state regulators, the medical center's $144.3 million facility would be near an eight-bed hospital planned by Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
MURFREESBORO, TN

