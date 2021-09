James Corden's future with The Late Late Show has been rumored to be approaching an exit, but we now have a new update that refutes the past speculation. According to Deadline, the last night talk show host is said to be in negotiations to extend his current contract, which runs through August 2022. The outlet adds that neither reps for Corden nor for CBS would comment on the report. It was back in December 2020 when the rumors of Corden possibly leaving the Late Late Show first sparked, following comments from the host that he had become "homesick" for the United Kingdom, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO