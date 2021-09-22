CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

Diet Rich in Dairy Fat May Actually Lower Heart Disease Risk

technologynetworks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research amongst the world’s biggest consumers of dairy foods has shown that those with higher intakes of dairy fat - measured by levels of fatty acids in the blood - had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared to those with low intakes. Higher intakes of dairy fat were not associated with an increased risk of death.

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

A High-Fat Food That Reduces Blood Pressure

Two servings a day of this high-fat food could lower diabetes risk and reduce high blood pressure. Eating more whole fat dairy is linked to a lower incidence of diabetes and hypertension, a study has found. Having dairy products twice a day in your regular diet reduces the risk of...
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Whole grain intake tied to fewer heart disease risk factors

(HealthDay)—Higher intake of whole grains (WG) is associated with smaller increases in waist size, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels over time compared with high refined grain (RG) consumption, according to a study recently published in The Journal of Nutrition. Caleigh M. Sawicki, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Jean Mayer USDA...
NUTRITION
EatThis

This Newly Discovered Saturated Fat May Actually Be Good for Your Liver, New Study Says

You probably think of saturated fat as a bad thing—and in many cases, most medical experts would agree. However, researchers recently identified the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in 90 years: pentadecanoic acid (also referred to as "C15:0"), which is a trace saturated fat found in milk that acts as a biomarker for dairy intake. And some are suggesting it may actually be good for you.
HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Weight loss may reverse heart disease risks: Study

Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): According to a new study, major weight loss may reverse most of the cardiovascular risks associated with obesity. The cross-sectional study of the US adult population was presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), which is being held online this year from September 27 to October 1.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Foods#Dairy Products#Swedish#Cvd#Uppsala University#Plos Med
marthastewart.com

Dairy Fat from Milk, Butter, and Cheese Could Boost Your Heart Health

These foods can ultimately prevent cardiovascular disease, new research shows. Fruits and vegetables may seem like the most obvious healthful food choices, but there are some other options that researchers suggest working into your diet, too. In a new study published in the journal PLOS Medicine, a team of scientists found that consuming dairy fat from milk, butter, and cheese can actually help prevent cardiovascular disease (CVD).
NUTRITION
dallassun.com

Higher dairy fat intake lowers cardiovascular risk

Sydney [Australia], September 23 (ANI): A new research (amongst the world's biggest consumers of dairy foods) has shown that those with higher intakes of dairy fat, measured by levels of fatty acids in the blood, had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared to those with low intakes. The findings...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Woman's World

Eating More of These Delicious Dairy Products May Help Protect Against Heart Disease

When you go to the grocery store, do you shun the full-fat dairy products in favor of skim milk, fat-free yogurt, and reduced-fat cheese? Many of us automatically default to these options, having heard for years that full-fat dairy is an artery-clogging evil to be strenuously avoided. But new research indicates that may not be the case at all — and that in fact, consuming more full-fat dairy products could actually lower the risk of heart disease.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Canned Salmon, Say Experts

When you need a quick lunch or dinner, grabbing canned foods is an easy, fast solution. Rather than baking or grilling your fish of choice, you may consider buying canned salmon as an alternative. But is it healthy? Does eating canned salmon offer the same benefits as the traditional method?
NUTRITION
belmarrahealth.com

Managing Diabetes with Diet

Diabetes will, or at least should, change the way you eat. Managing blood sugar can become a life or death situation, and diabetics have a much higher risk for heart disease and other heart-related risks than the general population. Tack on the risk of losing vision and limbs, and you...
DIETS
EatThis

What Taking Vitamin C Every Day Does to Your Body

Vitamin C, aka L-ascorbic acid, is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and also available as a dietary supplement, explains the National Institutes of Health—but do you know what taking vitamin C every day does to your body? According to Darren Mareiniss, MD, FACEP, Emergency Medicine Physician at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, the vitamin is essential to every diet—and knowing what taking vitamin C every day does to your body is important. "Vitamin C is naturally present in many foods and is not synthesized by the body," he explains to Eat This, Not That! Health. "It must be ingested." Food sources of vitamin C include citrus fruits, peppers, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, cantaloupe, potatoes, strawberries, and spinach. However, some people prefer taking it in supplement form. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NUTRITION
Parade

If You're Trying to Get Healthier and Lose Weight, Avoid These 30 Foods—Or At Least Don't Eat Them Every Day

With so many different types of diets and food advice out there, it’s normal to get confused about which foods are actually healthy and which ones to stay away from. There’s no denying the fact that eating a nutritious, balanced diet is the key to living a healthier and longer life. Adopting good eating habits not only boosts your mood and energy, but it also reduces your risk of developing serious, long-term health conditions.
DIETS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Healthy, Plant-Based Diet Tied to Lower COVID-19 Risk

HealthDay News — A healthy, plant-based diet is associated with lower risk and severity of COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 6 in Gut. Jordi Merino, Ph.D., from the Diabetes Unit and Center for Genomic Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues used data from 592,571 participants of the smartphone-based COVID-19 Symptom Study to evaluate the association of diet quality with the risk and severity of COVID-19 and its interaction with socioeconomic deprivation.
FITNESS
eagleobserver.com

Healthy diet and lifestyle key to avoiding heart disease

You know that a healthy diet and lifestyle are key parts of helping you avoid heart disease -- the No. 1 cause of death in America. Your diet is under control, but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends adults commit to either 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity weekly, or a combination of both.
DIETS
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Occupational heat exposure may boost risk of kidney disease: study

Eugene, OR — Workers in physically demanding jobs who are exposed to heat may be more susceptible to developing kidney disease, according to the results of a recent study led by a University of Oregon researcher. After examining an epidemic of heat-related kidney disease among Central American workers with physically...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy