Joan Mattson turned 100 years old on Sept. 6, 2021. Mattson is a resident of the Franklin County Transition Center, where she moved in 2018. She was born in Scappoose, Oregon, to Irish and German immigrants, the second of nine children. She was a big help to her mother and father. But when she was old enough, she pick-up an moved to Beverly Hills, California, and worked at a bank on Wilshire Boulevard.